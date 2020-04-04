A View Of Himalayas Dhauladhar Range From Rooftops, We Are Not Kidding

Coronavirus lockdown has done a lot of good other than giving people enough time to spend with their families. You get to eat home food and spend quality time with your loved ones. But did you know that lockdown decreased pollution levels to a great extent too? So much so that the view of Himalayas could be seen from the rooftops. No, we are not kidding at all.

Coronavirus lockdown has ensured no factory smoke, no carbon monoxide from vehicles and the result is a clean and clear environment. No wonder then nature has rewarded us with such beautiful views never seen before in your lives.

While we have seen animals returning to their natural habitat, nature too is shining in all its glory. The residents of Jalandhar in Punjab woke up to the beautiful views of the Dhauladhar range of mountains in the Himalayas. The residents of the Punjab town were seen clicking photographs from their rooftops. Even cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a picture saying he never knew he could get a view of the Dhauladhar peak from his rooftop.

Ace Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a picture of his twitter to express his joy about the same.

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that's possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth 🌍.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020





Low pollution due to Coronavirus lockdown leads to Himalayas being visible from my sister's terrace in Jalandhar, Punjab. Never before have they seen this view from home. Truly amazed! pic.twitter.com/kIseTDzzYM — Saumya Sharma (@saumyasharma711) April 3, 2020



