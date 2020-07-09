Bio Enzyme: All About Samantha's Fun Learning Technique Of This Science Experiment

Tollywood glam doll and ace actress Samantha is all enjoying her lockdown period. From aerobic workouts to science experiments, she is giving a try to all the possible things…

Sam always stays active on social media… Today she dropped an amazing post and doled out that, it was fun learning about 'Bio Enzymes' science experiment.

This Naga Chaitanya's heartthrob took to her Instagram and made us know everything about this 'Bio Enzymes'. Have a look!





In this post, Samantha is seen holding the plastic bottle with the freshly made 'Bio Enzymes'… She posed in casual wear with a winsome smile… In the second image, Samantha showed off all the ingredients used to make this science experiment. Finally, in the third pic, Sam showed off how to prepare the 'Bio Enzymes'…

She also penned down a huge note and made us know the step-by-step procedure of making 'Bio Enzymes'…

What Is A Bio Enzyme?

Bio enzymes are natural organic cleaners made from fermenting citrus peels. They can be used as floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners, glass cleaners, for dishwashing, laundry etc… Bio enzymes contain good bacteria which breakdown stains and grime from a multitude of household surfaces.

How To Make Your Own Bio Enzyme?

Ingredients Needed

• 3 parts fruits peels or 300 grams

• 1 part jaggery or 100grams

• 10 parts water or 1litre

• 1part yeast (yeast here refers to a previous batch of bio enzyme which helps speed up the fermentation process from 3 months to 1 month). Mix everything in an airtight screw-on lid plastic container and store in a dark corner in your kitchen.

Rest Of The Process…

• The first 10 days, the container needs to be opened every day for a few seconds.

• Post that every alternate day should suffice.

• At the end of 3 months/1 month, strain the contents and squeeze out all the extra goodness. The pulp that is left after straining can be blended and used as a concentrated cleaner for tough stains... It can also be used as a starter for a new batch of bio enzyme.

• The liquid we have post straining is ready to be used…

So guys, follow Samantha and learn how to prepare these 'Bio Enzymes' which hold myriads of benefits…