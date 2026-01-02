Congress And Dhirendra Shastri Defend Shah Rukh Khan As BJP Leader Calls Him ‘Traitor’ Over KKR’s Bangladeshi Pick

The decision by Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to include Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has ignited a fierce political and ideological debate, drawing reactions from political leaders and religious figures across the spectrum. The controversy comes against the backdrop of strained India–Bangladesh relations and reports of violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Sangeet Som launched a scathing attack on the Bollywood actor, branding Shah Rukh Khan a “traitor” and accusing him of investing money in a player from a nation he claimed was acting against India. Referring to alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, Som said such actions were unacceptable and warned that the Bangladeshi cricketer would not be allowed to play in India. His remarks were widely circulated after being quoted by news agencies.

The comments drew strong condemnation from the Congress. Party MP Manickam Tagore described the remarks as an assault on India’s pluralistic values and said nationalism could not be defined by hate. Posting on social media platform X, he criticised the RSS and allied voices, urging them to stop what he termed the poisoning of society.

Spiritual leader Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, offered a more nuanced response. He said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would take the final call on the matter, but added that Bangladeshi cricketers should raise their voices for the safety and protection of Hindus in Bangladesh. While stressing that sport should remain separate from politics, he argued that players also carried a moral responsibility towards society.

Sangeet Som’s remarks echoed earlier criticism from Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, who had described Shah Rukh Khan’s decision as “traitorous” and questioned his character. Another religious figure, Devkinandan Thakur, also condemned KKR’s move, calling it insensitive in light of reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. He demanded that the player be dropped from the team and suggested that the money paid to him should instead be used to support affected Hindu families across the border.

The controversy has been further fuelled by recent incidents of violence in Bangladesh. The killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December reportedly triggered widespread unrest, during which a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched over allegations of blasphemy. In separate incidents later in the month, two more Hindu men were killed, including a businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, who was allegedly attacked and set on fire while returning home from his shop. Authorities in Bangladesh have said investigations are ongoing, and the motive behind the attacks remains unclear.

As political rhetoric intensifies, the row over KKR’s team selection has gone beyond cricket, turning into a broader debate on nationalism, freedom, and the intersection of sport with regional and religious tensions.