Dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT
Dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

Weather remained dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same for Saturday.

Srinagar: Weather remained dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department department forecast the same for Saturday.

"Dry weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours", MeT department official said.

Srinagar registered 12.8, Pahalgam 5.8 and Gulmarg 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 2.2, Leh 7.8 and Kargil 9.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 27.9, Katra 24.1, Batote 16.5, Banihal 14 and Bhaderwah 12.7 degrees as the minimum temperature.

