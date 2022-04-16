  • Menu
Dry weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh for next 24 hours

Dry weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh for next 24 hours
Dry weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh for next 24 hours (Photo/IANS)

Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry weather to continue in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 8.9, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 0.5, Leh 2.6 and Kargil 4.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.8, Katra 18.6, Batote 11.3, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 8.0 as the minimum temperature.

