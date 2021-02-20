X
Partial cloud cover over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Partial cloud cover over J&K, Ladakh (Photo/IANS)

Srinagar: Partial cloud cover affected minimum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the weather office forecast another spell of rain/snow beginning Monday.

"Weather is likely to remain wet from February 22 onwards due to an approaching western disturbance (WD) under whose influence light to moderate rain/snow is expected in J&K and Ladakh," said an official of the meteorological (MET) department.

Srinagar recorded 0.9 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4 and Gulmarg minus 6.7 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 6.4, Kargil minus 8.8 and Drass minus 11.5 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 10.6, Katra 8.5, Batote 3.5, Bannihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

