Partly cloudy weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar: Weather remained inclement in J&K on Saturday as the MeT department forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain during the next 24 hours, according to a MeT department official.

"Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy in J&K during the next 24 hours with possibility of light rain at scattered places", he said.

Srinagar recorded 10.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.5 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked minus 0.2 degree, Leh 3.6 and Kargil also 3.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu registered 20.5 degrees, Katra 18.2, Batote 12.2, Banihal 9.2 and Bhaderwah 7.4 as the minimum temperature, he stated.