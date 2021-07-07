Philippine volcano billows 'greyish plume'

Manila: A "short-lived" phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at the restive Taal volcano in the Philippines on Wednesday, producing a 300-metre high "greyish plume".

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the eruption occurred at 5.18 a.m., adding that it has recorded 55 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours, including one "explosion-type" temblor and 44 low-frequency ones, reports Xinhua news agency.

The institute said that it recorded "high levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide gas emissions and steam-rich plumes that rose 1,500 metres" from the crater.

"Alert level 3 or magmatic unrest now prevails over Taal volcano," the institute said, warning that magma extruding from the main crater could drive explosive eruption.

The volcano located in Batangas province, 66 km south of Manila, erupted on July 1, following a phreatomagmatic activity that prompted evacuations of thousands.

The institute raised the alert level to 3 on a scale of 5 on July 1 after the "short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at the main crater" ejecting "a dark grayish plume that rose 1,000 metres".

A phreatomagmatic eruption occurs when there is explosive contact of erupting magma with water.

Taal, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, last erupted in January 2020.

The last eruption displaced nearly 380,000 villagers and destroyed many farms, houses and roads in the province.