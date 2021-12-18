Winter chill grips Rajasthan, Fatehpur shivers at -1.6 degrees

Jaipur: The minimum temperature in many places of Rajasthan has plunged below zero degree Celsius, with Fatehpur registering the lowest on Saturday at minus 3.3 degrees, according to the Met Department.

The mercury also dipped in Bhilwara which logged a minimum temperature of 1 degree, Churu minus 1.1 degree, Sikar 0.7 degree, Nagaur 0.3 degree, Ganganagar 1.1 degree and Hanumangarh 0.7 degree.





Other cities which witnessed temperatures below 5 degrees were Alwar (2.1), Chittorgarh (2.8), Baran (3.1), Jaipur (4.9), Pilani (1.9), Vanasthali (2.9) and Sawai Madhopur (3.5).

The Met Department has issued a severe cold wave alert in the state for next few days.

Westerly winds coming from the Himalayas have started impacting the state leading to the plunge in the mercury, Met officials have confirmed.