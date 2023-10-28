Raashi Khanna, the epitome of elegance and style, recently stole the spotlight in an ultra-glamorous outfit that left onlookers spellbound. Cloaked in a regal purple low-neck blouse paired with a resplendent lehenga and adorned with an ethereal dupatta, Raashi was the epitome of grace and style.

Her choice of accessories was nothing short of a statement, as she opted for a heavy neck piece that accentuated her neckline, adding a touch of royalty to her ensemble. The high bun she wore added a classic touch, showcasing her elegant profile and allowing the ensemble to take center stage. The actress wrists were adorned with the melody of bangles, each piece contributing to the symphony of her overall look. There was no denying that she embodied beauty with a potent combination of charisma and killer looks that captivated everyone in her presence.