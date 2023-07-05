Exploring the benefits of basal implants

When getting new teeth with dental implants, the usual process involves waiting several months for the implants to fuse with the jawbone before getting the permanent teeth attached. However, a groundbreaking new method called basal implants offers a faster solution. With basal implants, you can have fixed replacement teeth within 72 hours. In this article, we’ll explore the benefits of basal implants, who can benefit from them, and how they differ from traditional dental implants.

Why Choose Basal Implants?

Basal implants provide a fantastic option for people who want a quick and efficient way to restore their teeth. Unlike regular implants that rely on the upper part of the jawbone, which can shrink over time, basal implants are placed in the lower part of the jawbone, called the basal bone. The basal bone is denser and more resistant to shrinking and infections. By using the basal bone, basal implants offer better stability and longevity, giving patients a reliable and long-lasting solution for replacing missing teeth.

Who Can Get Basal Implants?

Basal implants are suitable for many people, including those who have lost many teeth or have weak bones in the upper part of the jaw. Even if you have health conditions like diabetes, smoking, or high blood pressure, you can still benefit from basal implants. These implants have a higher success rate even in compromised health conditions.

Benefits of Basal Implants:

Quick Restoration: The most significant advantage of basal implants is that you can attach your new teeth within 72 hours. You don’t have to wait for months like with traditional implants. This means you can regain your ability to eat, speak, and smile normally much faster.

Stability and Longevity: Basal implants provide exceptional stability and durability because they are anchored in the denser basal bone. This strong foundation ensures that your new teeth stay securely in place, allowing you to eat and talk without worrying about them moving or causing discomfort.

Preserving the Jawbone: Basal implants help preserve the basal bone, reducing the risk of bone shrinkage. By keeping the jawbone healthy, basal implants contribute to long-term oral health and prevent further problems related to bone loss.

Differences between Basal and Regular Dental Implants: The main difference between basal implants and regular implants is where they are placed and the type of bone they use. Regular implants go in the upper part of the jawbone, while basal implants are placed in the denser basal bone. This difference gives basal implants unique advantages, such as quick restoration, better stability, and lower risk of bone shrinkage.

Basically, basal implants are a fast and reliable way to get new teeth. They use a vital part of the jawbone, allowing you to have fixed replacement teeth in just 72 hours. This method is suitable for many people, including those with health conditions. Basal implants provide stable and long-lasting results, keeping your jawbone healthy and preventing further complications. Unlike regular implants, basal implants offer quick restoration without waiting for mo nths.

