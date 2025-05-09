Aakanksha Singh sizzles in traditional glam

Actress Aakanksha Singh, who made a memorable debut in the 2017 romantic drama Malli Raava, followed by a notable role opposite Nagarjuna in Devadas, continues to hold her ground in Telugu cinema. While a breakout role still eludes her, Aakanksha’s screen presence remains captivating.

Her latest appearance has caught the attention of fans and fashion watchers alike. Donning a sultry pink bralette blouse paired with a matching traditional skirt and classic jumkas, Aakanksha makes a powerful style statement. Her poised expressions, especially her intense eyes, add an extra spark to the frame, elevating her glam quotient.

The actress is now back on sets for her next Telugu film Shashtipoorthi, which stars Rupeysh, Rajendra Prasad, and Archana. While details of her role remain under wraps, it’s clear that Aakanksha is determined to make every appearance count.

Whether or not this project marks her much-awaited breakthrough, Aakanksha Singh is steadily building a portfolio that combines beauty with expressive acting. Her fans remain hopeful that the best is yet to come.