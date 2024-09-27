Live
Just In
AP Dhillon’s ‘After Midnight’music video explores heartbreak and second chances
AP Dhillon, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, rapper, and music producer, has captivated audiences once again with his latest release, the music video for After Midnight. Set against the scenic backdrop of a rural village in Haryana, the video takes viewers on an emotional journey through heartbreak, longing, and the complexities of relationships.
Directed and edited by Dhillon himself, the cinematic visual follows the story of a humble shopkeeper, played by Dhillon, as he navigates the aftermath of a failed relationship. As he grapples with feelings of betrayal and heartache, his former love interest unexpectedly returns, seeking reconciliation and hoping for a second chance. The video captures the raw emotions of loss and the desire for closure, weaving a narrative that resonates with universal themes of love and redemption.
The video, rich in both drama and visual storytelling, showcases Dhillon’s talent not only as a musician but also as a filmmaker. Through powerful imagery, from nostalgic flashbacks to moments of destruction, the video presents a rollercoaster of emotions that will strike a chord with viewers.
Reflecting on the project, Dhillon shared, “Directing and editing this video was an incredibly rewarding experience. I wanted to tell a story that people could relate to, and I believe music has the power to connect us deeply. I hope After Midnight resonates with audiences and makes them feel understood.” The track is part of Dhillon’s latest EP TheBrownprint, which has garnered significant attention, especially following the release of Old Money, a song featured in the Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt film, which has already achieved over 20 million streams globally.