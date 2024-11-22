Badshah and Davido tease epic collaboration

Indian rapper Badshah and Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido have given fans a sneak peek into their highly anticipated collaboration. The duo shared a video clip on social media that shows them working together in a Dubai recording studio, hinting at a fusion of Indian and Afrobeat sounds. In the clip, Davido is heard referring to Badshah as “badman” and “bro”, adding excitement to the mystery surrounding their upcoming project. According to a source close to the collaboration, the track will combine “infectious rhythms, catchy melodies, and powerful lyrics” to create a truly unique musical experience that transcends cultural boundaries.

Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, is recognized as one of the biggest Afrobeats stars of the 21st century. He gained global fame with hits like “Fall”, “Tchelete”, and “1 Milli”. His music career took off with the release of his debut single “DamiDuro” and has since earned him multiple accolades, including three Grammy nominations in 2023 and three nominations at the NAACP Image Awards in 2024.

Fans can expect a powerful mix of Indian and African musical influences in this collaboration, a first-of-its-kind pairing that promises to make waves in the global music scene.