Bandana is back with a bang

Bandana is on trend as it offers its uniqueness. Actually it is derived from the Hindi word Bandhana, which is used for a bright coloured designer cloth that is worn around the neck or head.

Right from the olden days, its trend has been successfully attracting people right from fashion experts to college students.

Due to varied wearing styles, materials and shapes out there, of late, bandana has become a perfect accent for all seasons and occasions. If worn well, it adds magnificence and charm to any formal or informal apparel.

Hyderabad-based fashion designer Syed Heena says, "Although a bandana is mostly seen in old Western films, it is a timeless look that can be worn anywhere, at any time.

Whether you're looking for a way to spice up your hair or outfit for a night out or are looking for something that becomes an everyday piece, you can trust a bandana to accomplish the job.

They can work for any season and can complement a variety of outfits. Anyone can wear it around the neck, head or wrist or from the waist.

Then, you can style your bandana with jeans, sneakers and a T-shirt for a stylish and straightforward appearance. If you're wearing a basic outfit and want a little extra touch, you can tie the bandana in a bow on one of your belt loops.

Opting for a silk or satin style will help keep your look sophisticated and sleek. Also, if your bandana is a bold colour, be sure to keep the rest of your outfit neutral for a balanced and stylish appearance."

Heena also adds, "If you don't want to physically wear your bandana but still want to use it as a fashion piece, you can tie it around your bag.

This sets your standard backpack or purse apart from the rest. Maybe this is a way that you can easily find your bag at the airport or feel a little bit more stylish when toting your bag to a class or a party."

Sravya, an IT employee and a fashion freak from Madhapur says, "The bandanas are now a new fashion. Today most of the women step out in style with a beautiful bandana.

Not only do bandanas keep your outfit in check, but also make you feel comfortable and warm out in the biting cold of winter.

Regarded as a girl's best friend they have outplayed their role as a typical fashion accessory and have transcended to the position of essential items in every modern woman's wardrobe arsenal."

Manoja, a fashion designing student of Samana Institute of Design Studies from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, says, "Bandana can liven up a dull outfit.

If you have a boring black T-shirt, you can make it vibrant with a great red bandana. This just transforms you and gives you a brand-new outfit.

I have worn it in my hair, around my wrist, and styled it a few different ways around my neck too, I just loved it and I recommend it to my friends too."