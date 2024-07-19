  • Menu
Bengal Handloom Art Exhibition Showcases Heritage and Artistry

Bengal Handloom Art Exhibition Showcases Heritage and Artistry
The Silk of India Handloom Exhibition promises a captivating experience, blending tradition with contemporary flair. Renowned for its rich cultural tapestry, this segment will feature exclusive showcases by master weavers, highlighting exquisite Banarasi sarees, Bhagalpuri silk, Bangalore Silk, and more. Attendees can indulge in a visual feast of intricate Dharmavaram, Pochampally, and Jamdani weaves, alongside the elegance of Mysore silk and Tussar textiles.

The event will also present a range of Lenin cotton, Vishnupuri silk, and Chanderi creations, complemented by unique jewellery and dress materials. Held at Sri Satya Nigamagamam, Srinagar colony from July 19th to 25th, visitors will immerse themselves in the craftsmanship of over 50 master weavers, celebrating India's artisanal heritage in a setting that combines elegance with cultural significance.

X