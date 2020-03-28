Birthday Special: Scintillating Fashion Tales Of Anu Emmanuel

Anu Emmanuel is the cutie pie of Tollywood is already known for her scintillating glam avatars and impeccable acting skills. This glam diva makes sure that she always steps out donning those sartorial picks and a-la-mode outfits. Be it promotions, outings or any other award functions, she makes all the paps to eye on her with her mesmerizing dramatic attires.

Today being this Oxygen actress birthday, it is a great opportunity for us to collate her best outfits. We Hans India being a core fan of this beautiful lass, want to share a few modish fashion tales for our dear readers…

So, we also jotted down a few amazing fashion lessons for all the lasses who wish to look as cool as the Na Peru Surya Na Illu India lass...

Here we go…

First, we will start off with beautiful saree avatar of Anu… She killed us draping a shimmery green saree and teamed it with a full neck intricate golden embellished blouse. The bun hairdo and diamond earrings added enough drama to her wow some attire.

This is a perfect outing attire… Anu mesmerized all and sundry sporting in a full-sleeved black top and paired it with a denim pant. The loose hair and minimal makeup made her look simply superb. One can carry this type of attire for movie plans and casual outings.







This one is a complete modish one…Anu looked cool in two-piece western outfit. The brown-coloured polka dotted trendy top and matched it with same coloured loose pants. She looked chic in loose hair and on-point makeup.





This Majnu lady looked ravishing in polka-dotted gown. She wore a sea green knee-length gown and stole the hearts with her awesome pose. The slit and frilled details added a trendy touch to her attire.









This one is the ultimate one with white pattu saree. Anu looked like a traditional doll draping an off-white golden detailed six-yard wonder piece. Those statement ornaments and gajra bun along with brown smoky eyes with light shaded lips gave made us witness angel on Earth.

Hope you guys loved the glam tales of this Agnathavasi lady… Which one you liked the most, do share it with us…

Happy Birthday, Anu… We love you to the core!!!