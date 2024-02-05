Live
Bollywood actresses who rock the pant suit
The pant suit spells power dressing like no other outfit, and our Bollywood divas are as adept at slaying this style. Check out these celebrities who rock the look.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a sporty crimson pantsuit teamed with a pair of sneakers.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut’s monochromatic black pantsuit works the “I mean business” look like no other.
Katrina Kaif
In this white trouser suit outfit, Katrina Kaif exudes a fierce sense of femininity.
Nargis Fakhri
Nargis Fakhri’s blue semi-formal outfit featuring golden sleeves and a plunging neckline is all glam. Nargis looked stunning that evening with her hair tied up in a neat ponytail and little makeup on.
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor’s playful take in this polk dotted pant suit is fun and flirty.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam is a real fashionista who gives every ensemble she wears a unique touch.