Bollywood actresses who rock the pant suit

The pant suit spells power dressing like no other outfit, and our Bollywood divas are as adept at slaying this style. Check out these celebrities who rock the look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a sporty crimson pantsuit teamed with a pair of sneakers.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s monochromatic black pantsuit works the “I mean business” look like no other.

Katrina Kaif

In this white trouser suit outfit, Katrina Kaif exudes a fierce sense of femininity.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri’s blue semi-formal outfit featuring golden sleeves and a plunging neckline is all glam. Nargis looked stunning that evening with her hair tied up in a neat ponytail and little makeup on.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor’s playful take in this polk dotted pant suit is fun and flirty.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam is a real fashionista who gives every ensemble she wears a unique touch.