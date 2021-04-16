Culture inspired jewels for everyday wear

Zariin, a handcrafted gold-dipped jewelry label founded in 2010, aims to provide affordability and wearability at the fore, and with the tagline 'Wear Jewelry Everyday', the founders have tried to make a very distinctive positioning for Zariin as a go-to label for everyday jewelry.



Mamta shares, "Zariin is a brand romancing the East and the West, in subtle, nuanced ways such that it appeals to the global woman. Using the Indian techniques and artisanal craftsmanship, blending it with the aesthetics of the contemporary West, the brand has taken a unique approach to design which spells Modern Indian."

Fashion advocates look at Zariin as striking a fine balance between culturally inspired detailed designs and minimalism. The brand is known for its signature look of raw, uncut gemstones dipped in 22kt gold, an approach that was taken in defiance of the prevailing industry standard of polished, smooth and perfect looking crystals and stones.

The intense desire to put Indian craftsmanship on the globe as a hallmark of innovative design, quality and wearable sustainable fashion was what made the sister duo start this brand.

Vidhi adds, "10 years back, Indian jewelry landscape was very skewed- with fine jewelry and fast fashion jewelry covering the whole spectrum. We wanted to craft a bridge jewelry label that will be synonymous with both high quality and fashion. We had the vision to launch a label that will inspire women to make jewelry as part of their everyday sartorial self-expression, associate it as a piece of pleasure, memories, and hold on to for their next generation too." There are several B-town celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Nargis Fakri, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan have been spotted adorning Zariin. Internationally, Zariin has dressed the cast of All My Children.

Jewels to co-ordinate with outfits in the summer



Pair the right necklace with the outfit

Pairing jewelry with different necklines can be hard sometimes especially when our summer wardrobes are full of different silhouettes. Different necklines suit different types of necklaces. A general rule for open necklines, is that you want the necklace to fill the open space and match the neckline of the top or the dress. For high necklines it's all about balance, you want to choose a necklace that balances out the neckline of the garment.

You must always be the Focal Point

One thing that must always be kept in mind is that the jewelry should never overshadow the person. When you're pairing bold jewelry, remember to keep the size of the piece and the layout. For instance, if you have a small framed face you don't want to get oversized earrings

that would overshadow your entire face taking the focus away from you. Even medium sized earrings would help you make a bold statement while also making your face look elongated.

Less is More



We all know layering can be very stylish with clothing and jewelry, but there are times when having on six or seven bracelets isn't going to be fitting for what you're doing. Over- accessorizing would take away from the outfit and more importantly be uncomfortable in this heat. Light and simple pieces would be ideal for a day out with friends while layering would look great if you're hitting the club.

Jewellery that Goes with Multiple Outfits



Having a few jewelry pieces for special occasions is always nice but we always need those staple pieces that can be paired with multiple outfits we wait to wear in summers. Whenever you're shopping for jewelry, be sure to look for pieces that could be paired together with several options in your wardrobe as well as with each other. This way one can make different looks even while repeating the same outfits.

Jewellery to Match your Skin Tone



Your jewelry should not only match your outfit but also bring out the natural hues in your skin. Choosing different stone colours and metal options help in bringing back the focus to your face. One must carefully seek jewelry on the basis of their undertones. Warm tones look good in yellows and rose golds whereas cool undertones look good in light or white metals.

Balance the Outfit with a long Necklace



A long necklace is a great way to balance out a look that might otherwise be boxy or shapeless. Loose summer clothing can make one appear shorter or wider than they really are. A long necklace can help add harmony to the look.

Creating Layers



Experimenting with contrasting length, shapes and textures. Be it rings, necklaces or bangles. With the temperature rising, we pull out our favorite sleeveless tops and dresses. Layering in summers is the best way to create an entire look out of a tank top and jewelry. You can even experiment with wearing multiple earring styles if you have more than one pair of ear piercings or want to combine ear cuffs with other earrings.

Add a Subtle Bling



An easy way to effortlessly glam up your outfit with an elegant design, cuff bracelets can easily accentuate your minimals or complete your look when paired with other jewelry. Be sure to factor in the length of your sleeves in your outfit. Different bracelets will mesh best with different lengths, and long sleeves will obviously make most bracelets tougher to wear in style.

Jewelry for Prints



With the first signs of Spring we pull out our printed dresses and tops. Floral prints especially can challenge to accessorize but that shouldn't give us an excuse for eliminating jewelry completely. Selecting one colour from the print and accentuating it with jewelry could easily solve that problem.

Chain link essentials



A stylish link necklace goes a long way in your jewellery collection as it never goes out of style, always remains relevant and works as a really stylish canvas to hold all your charms and create a truly personal piece of jewellery that reflects a bit of you and your journey. The best part about the link necklace is that not only does it look fabulous with the interesting charms but also looks good on its own.