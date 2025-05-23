  • Menu
D Sons Patola Art Expo : Celebrating India’s Textile Heritage

D Sons Patola Art Expo : Celebrating India’s Textile Heritage
The five-day D Sons Patola Art Exhibition was inaugurated by socialite Yenugu Shailaja Reddy at Labels Pop-up Space, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The...

The five-day D Sons Patola Art Exhibition was inaugurated by socialite Yenugu Shailaja Reddy at Labels Pop-up Space, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The expo showcases a stunning array of handloom and silk creations, with highlights including Patan Patola, Banarasi, Bandhani, Chanderi, Gadwal, Kanchi Pattu, and more.

Shailaja Reddy praised the initiative for bringing India’s diverse textile artistry under one roof. Running until May 24, 2025, the exhibition feature s sarees, suits, dress materials, bedsheets, and jewellery, offering a rich platform for artisans and craft enthusiasts. The event celebrates tradition, craftsmanship, and the enduring allure of handwoven elegance.

