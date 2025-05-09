Divya Bharathi blends desi elegance with modern glam

Actress Divya Bharathi recently wowed fans with her striking take on traditional wear, reminding everyone how to bring style to ethnic fashion. She donned a sleeveless corset-style blouse paired with a soft pink saree, her neatly styled open hair and minimal accessories elevating the look with a subtle sensuality. The ensemble seamlessly merged Desi grace with contemporary flair, showcasing Divya’s impeccable fashion sensibilities.

While Divya continues to make headlines with her fashion choices, her film journey has seen some ups and downs. In her recent Tamil release Kingston, she played Rose—a pivotal character in a fantasy thriller set against the mystical coastlines of Thoothukudi.

Although the film underperformed at the box office, its unique blend of supernatural elements and mythology garnered appreciation after its digital release on ZEE5.

Looking ahead, Divya is stepping into lighter territory with the upcoming Telugu romantic comedy G.O.A.T., where she stars opposite Sudigali Sudheer. Directed by Naresh Kuppili, the film promises a breezy, feel-good vibe that could help reignite her box office appeal.

Whether on or off screen, Divya Bharathi continues to impress with her blend of charm, elegance, and boldness.