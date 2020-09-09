Dress classy and sassy! 

Creating classy outfits is about putting together crucial elements and making sure your style and confidence also shines through. So if you are ready to delve into a new classy look and answer the question of how to dress classy, let's get started. Here are a few tips that will help you to look classy

Wear items that are made of classic fabrics

Classic, timeless clothing made of materials that will last well into the next decade is what you should be looking to add to your essential wardrobe. Think cotton, wool, linen, and silk. These fabrics have variations that allow you to expand on your wardrobe.

Denim is one example of a cotton fabric that cuts across all style lines, from street to boho to minimalist. Similarly, chino cotton works excellent in pants, blazers and even moto jackets. Then there is cashmere, a type of wool that feels heavenly against the skin and doesn't pill with age. Cashmere sweaters, whether they are cardigans, V-necks, or crew neck pullovers pair perfectly with those denim jeans, as well as tailored pants and skirts.

If in doubt, wear solid neutrals

Bold patterns and prints can definitely work in a sophisticated and classy look, but you may not be comfortable with such patterns if you are just beginning on your classy style journal. Neutrals are your friend in this case. Solids are plentiful in the stores easily combined, and help to stretch your wardrobe. Typical neutrals are white/beige/cream, navy blue, black, and gray. Now, don't think you have to dress head-to-toe in black

Fit is key

Classy and sophisticated clothing is typically tailored and form-fitting. Skirts should hit just above or below the knee, as should your classy dresses. Classic trousers are straight, slightly wide, faintly bootcut, or menswear-inspired and should be ½-inch off the floor in the back.

Wide-leg pants and skinny pants in classic fabrics are also acceptable, as are ankle pants. Blazers, blouses, and sweaters should follow the curve of your waist.Do not hesitate to take items to a local dressmaker or tailor to be altered to fit correctly.

Never overexpose

Necklines are typically collared, boat neck, crew neck or V-neck. For some variety, you can also try square, cowl, and scoop necks. For more formal occasions, asymmetrical, sweetheart and halter necklines work as well. Regardless, keep your cleavage and your belly button covered. Additionally, armholes on blouses and dresses should not reveal your bra.