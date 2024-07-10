Floral Dupattas and Jewellery: The New Bridal Trend

The recent haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, hosted at Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, has set a new trend among brides-to-be. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, Radhika Merchant shone brightly in a vibrant yellow embroidered lehenga set designed by Anamika Khanna. Her outfit was accentuated by a stunning floral dupatta that has since become highly sought after.

The highlight of Radhika’s ensemble was the fresh floral tagarjaal dupatta, which featured over 90 marigold flowers and thousands of individual jasmine buds. This exquisite piece was crafted by the Floral Art design studio. Accompanying this were jewellery pieces made from fresh white jasmine buds, including earrings, a double necklace, haathphool, and floral Kaleeras, all perfectly complementing the floral theme.





Creating this intricate floral design was a labour-intensive process. Each flower was meticulously arranged to create a seamless cascade of jasmine buds and marigold blooms. The entire process took an entire night and required the efforts of a dedicated team of artisans to bring the vision to life.

In addition to her yellow lehenga, Radhika also wore a red lehenga set by Anamika Khanna, featuring intricate embroidery and shimmery detailing. Rhea Kapoor shared images of the haldi ceremony on Instagram, praising Radhika as ‘Luminous.’ The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, making it a star-studded affair.

Radhika Merchant’s haldi outfit quickly became a sensation on social media, with many brides-to-be looking to replicate her look. The floral jewelry set, comprising haathphool, kaleeras, necklace, and earrings, along with the unique floral dupatta, became highly desirable.

The floral dupatta was crafted using jasmine buds and approximately 2kg of marigold flowers. The cost of such dupattas starts at ₹15,000, with the complete floral jewelry set and dupatta totaling around ₹27,000.

Stylist Isha Bhansali predicts that floral apparel will be a significant trend for the upcoming wedding season. Although fresh flowers require careful handling to prevent them from wilting, the appeal of such unique and fragrant designs is undeniable.

In summary, the use of fresh flowers in bridal attire, as exemplified by Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony look, is set to become a popular trend. The combination of traditional floral elements with contemporary designs offers a fresh and elegant option for brides-to-be.