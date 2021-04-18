From Ram Charan To Allu Arjun: Tollywood heroes who looked suave with their classy attires

They make us cry, they make us laugh, they turn us into anguish and they make us sad. Yes, actors can make us get involved in the plot with their amazing screen presence. But when it comes off-screen, they inspire us with their classy dressing style.

Yes, the young heroes of Tollywood right from Allu Arjun to Ram Charan Teja, many of the stars are the style inspirations for many men out here!

Thus we have collated the best classy styles of Tollywood heroes especially for our readers! Get inspired by the classy fashion tale of your favorite actors.

Ram Charan Teja

Mega daughter Niharika's wedding has made us witness all the Mega heroes in the traditional and classy attires. Besides having loads and loads of fun, all the Mega compound actors have made us go jaw dropped with their amazing wedding fashion tale. Right from pool party to Sangeet and Mehndi to gala wedding, there were lots of occasions which made our stars' dress to their nines.













Even Ram Charan also looked classy and suave in the light-coloured self-designed kurta. His royal moustache and winsome smile made him look classy. Even his dear lady love Upasana also looked gorgeous in the intricate silver threadwork saree.

Junior NTR

Generally, Junior NTR is not much seen off-screen. But the Star Maa channel's 'Meelo Evaru Koteswarulu' is all set to make us witness NTR's classy styles on the small screens. Even in this promotional image, NTR looked handsome wearing a complete black suit. His royal moustache along with the simple yet classy appeal made this pic garner millions of views.













Allu Arjun

Well, Allu Arjun also got dressed in his style best for Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding and made all his fans eye on his fabulous style sense. In this pic, Allu Arjun is seen posing with his dear brothers Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish. All three of them looked classy while Arjun rocked wearing an off-white full-sleeved kurta pyjama.













Adivi Sesh

Sesh turned into a swagger with his suave look! He sported in a high-neck white shirt and teamed it with a modish blue coat. Even those contrast black boots also upped his look a notch higher.









Prabhas

Last but not the least, we will end our fashion tale of Tollywood heroes with the 'Darling' Prabhas. In this pic, he is seen sharing the pic with beautiful 'Sita' Kriti Sanon and his 'Laxman' Sunny Singh. Prabhas who is essaying the role of 'Lord Rama' in the Adipurush movie looked classy wearing a full-sleeved orange kurta.












