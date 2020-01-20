Get your office dressing right

Thinking back thousands of years and considering the most common way to work in the societies of today, the workplace is the place where most people spend most of their time. Except for sleeping, their social, family, religious lives spend less time than the average workday.

Hence creating an impression in a workplace is more important. Here are some tips and tricks that can help you in creating an impression.

Don't be too dressed

Not only is wearing inappropriate clothing distracting, it can also give off an inaccurate impression. Avoid too-short hemlines, too-tall heels, plunging necklines, and exposed under garments. A lot of women are oversexualised in the office.

You can wear a V-neck shirt, but make sure you keep your legs covered. People end up discrediting themselves by looking too provocative. What do you want to be remembered for? What you wore or what you said?

Wearing nude pantyhose is hip

Some jobs require pantyhose in their dress codes year-around. In banking, law, hospitality and a host of other careers, pantyhose may be a part of your work attire. What colour sheers are appropriate for work? Stick to neutrals for work to keep your look professional.

Nudes, blacks, and greys are all good choices. Avoid patterned hosiery for work; those are for leisure time. There's no sense in having to work all day in pantyhose that squeeze and press in all the wrong places. Opt for more comfortable pantyhose that sit on the hips. Hipstik has true low-rise hosiery, for a soft, comfortable fit.

Get regular pedicures

Wear open-toed shoes without getting pedicures. If you're going to show your toes, make sure your toes are well-groomed. There are a few ways you can get infections in your feet. If you don't moisturise on a regular basis, the dry skin on your feet is more prone to infection because cracks form in the skin more easily.

Additionally, the clipping, cleaning, and cutting of toenails that takes place during pedicures prevents the nails from growing inward and causing an infection.

Speaking of blood flow, pedicures increase blood flow in your nails as well. Finally, pedicures help promote your mental health. Just like massages, pedicures can help reduce stress.

Don't over-accessorise

Accessories are meant to complement your outfit, not overpower it. And your jewellery shouldn't make noise. It's really distracting when someone's dangly bangles make noises when they move their arms.