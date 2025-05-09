Heat-proof your work wardrobe: Comfortable office attires to tackle hot summer days

As summer heat intensifies, staying fresh, comfortable, and sweat-free becomes a daily challenge for office-goers. The humidity makes it tough to maintain a polished look, while commuting adds to the discomfort. In such conditions, cool and comfortable office attire is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. Fortunately, innovative fabrics and tech-driven designs now make it easier to build a stylish, functional summer wardrobe. Modern menswear focuses on versatile pieces that adapt to changing temperatures and work environments. With breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and moisture-wicking options available, maintaining a sharp appearance throughout the workday is easier and more effortless than ever before.

In this context, let’s take a look at the essential workwear pieces to beat the heat this season while also ensuring a professional look with minimal effort.

1. Polo Shirts

Polo shirts are excellent options for summer workwear due to their breathable fabric, lightweight design, and versatile style. One such standout is Harfun's Smart Stretch Polos from its Polos range. These shirts feel cool to the touch and will help keep you comfortable amidst soaring temperatures. Engineered with wrinkle-resistant fabric and moisture-wicking technology, these stretch 66% of their original size and offer unparalleled flexibility, while the anti-odor feature keeps one refreshed during long workdays. With built-in SPF 50+ protection, polo shirts are perfect for outdoor meetings or commutes under the sun, making them an ideal choice for any wardrobe.

2. Office Shirts with Raglan Sleeves

Raglan sleeves offer superior mobility and a sleek, modern look thanks to their seamless construction, making them ideal for both formal and casual wear. Perfect for warm climates and active environments, shirts with raglan sleeves provide comfort without compromising style. Many features lightweight designs (around 160 grams) and innovative technologies like fast-drying fabrics that wick sweat in under 30 seconds. Additional benefits often include wrinkle resistance, breathability, and odor control, making them ideal for long workdays or travel. Combining style and performance, these shirts are a smart choice for professionals who demand comfort, functionality, and a sharp, contemporary appearance.

3. Office Shorts

Office shorts often come in tailored designs, thereby suiting the diverse needs of modern-day professionals. Work Shorts allow for greater mobility and ventilation, making them ideal for hot days. When paired with a crisp button-down shirt or a lightweight blazer, office shorts can create a polished yet relaxed look suitable for various office settings. Their utility extends beyond casual Fridays, as they can easily transition from day to evening events and work to weekends. By opting for office shorts, men can embrace a contemporary approach to workwear that reflects personal fashion and practicality while keeping cool in the summer heat.

4. Joggers

Joggers are stitched with soft, airy fabric that does not restrict movement and circulation, ensuring the wearer remains comfortable throughout the day. Their tapered design offers a modern silhouette that can be easily complemented with any other piece of garment, from the Workday Shirt to loafers. Furthermore, joggers usually have practical features such as an elastic waistband and several pockets, which enhance their functionality for daily tasks. The fusion of all such features makes jogger pants an appealing clothing choice for men who need to stay professional while being cool during the summer.

5. Chinos

A game-changer in professional attire, chinos are an ideal choice for summer thanks to their distinctive look and flexible fit, making them perfect for both casual and semi-formal office settings. Modern tech chinos take this versatility further with advanced fabric innovations that provide a cool, relaxed feel even in intense heat. These chinos can be up to 150% lighter and 50% more stretchable than traditional options, ensuring effortless mobility and all-day comfort. With features like 18-hour wrinkle resistance, moisture-wicking properties, no-pilling fabric, and a luxuriously soft touch, tech chinos are a smart, stylish, and summer-friendly wardrobe essential.

6. Cargo Pants

Offering a rugged yet polished aesthetic, these cargo pants are the right pick if you have an early morning office commute or leisure plans afterward. These pants, too, come with signature utility pockets that can carry a multitude of products. Their shape allows for a good range of motion while looking neat, especially with a fitted polo or linen shirt. Contemporary pieces of cargo nowadays are crafted from breathable, lighter materials that retain their structure and style while ensuring comfort during the summer days. Ideal for creative workspaces or outdoor activities, cargos strike a balance between workability and understated sophistication, making them an excellent summer wardrobe staple.

(The writer is a Co-Founder and CEO of Harfun)