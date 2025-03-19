Indian Designers Shine at Fourth Moscow Fashion Week

From March 13 to 18, 2025, the Manege Central Exhibition Hall hosted the Fourth Moscow Fashion Week, which has become a significant event in the world of Russian and international fashion. The event brought together leading designers, industry experts, international buyers and fashion connoisseurs, providing a unique platform for sharing ideas, knowledge and creative solutions. Indian designers were particularly well represented, showcasing their unique insights and significant contributions to the global fashion scene.

As part of the Moscow Fashion Week, shows of collections by Russian and foreign designers were held, which demonstrated the latest trends and innovations in the fashion world. This event showcased a diverse array of collections, including a vibrant display from Indian designers.

One of the international representatives at the Moscow Fashion Week is the Indian brand collaboration “FDCI presents: CoEK-Khadi India | Samant Chauhan”. Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is a not-for-profit organization that works to further the business of fashion in India and ensure its sustainable growth. It promotes and nurtures over 400 members, who represent the best in Indian fashion, and this year it participated in Moscow Fashion Week. Renowned Indian designers highlighted the rich cultural heritage of India through the exquisite craftsmanship and traditional motifs. The collection showcased Khadi, a natural fiber known for its sustainability and durability, blending it with modern fashion elements to create a unique and captivating look. This showcase not only celebrated India’s fashion heritage but also emphasized its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, resonating with fashion-conscious consumers globally.

The participation of Indian designers at the Moscow Fashion Week contributes to strengthening cultural ties between India and Russia. Fashion, as an art form, is a powerful tool for sharing cultural values and traditions. When Indian designers present their collections on the Moscow stage, they not only showcase unique Indian motifs and techniques, but also enrich the Russian audience with their own cultural characteristics.

The event was attended by about 200 representatives of the fashion industry, including designers, stylists, buyers and journalists. The program also featured a series of lectures on specific topics, with a selection of short films showcasing the latest fashion trends from Argentina, Germany, Mexico, Russia, the United States, the Philippines, and South Africa. These films were screened at the Artplay Design Center as part of the World Fashion Shorts festival. The Fourth Moscow Fashion Week has confirmed its reputation as a key event in the fashion calendar, contributing to the development and strengthening of the fashion industry in Russia and beyond.