Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns as Showstopper for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

Jacqueline Fernandez stole the spotlight at Indian Couture Week last night, turning showstopper for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia. Fashion enthusiasts had high expectations for this year's event, and they were not disappointed.







Day Two Glamour at Indian Couture Week



Following a display of royal elegance on the first day, the second day of Indian Couture Week brought unparalleled glamour. Isha Jajodia showcased her collection, "Art of Eternity," which beautifully combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary feminine strength. Jacqueline Fernandez embodied the designer's vision perfectly, captivating the audience with her striking appearance on the ramp.





Jacqueline's Showstopper Look



Jacqueline Fernandez's showstopper attire featured a breathtaking black gown with an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline. The bodycon fit accentuated her figure, while the fish-cut hemline and silver sequin detailing added a touch of glamour. She completed the look with a long black netted cape that draped over her shoulders and swept the floor, adding a dramatic touch. Her accessories included a luxurious diamond statement necklace, a chunky wristwatch, and massive diamond rings, all exuding a regal vibe.





Captivating Makeup and Hairstyle



Jacqueline's bold makeup look complemented her ensemble perfectly. She sported smoky eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, a luminous highlighter, and dark red lipstick. Her lustrous tresses were styled in a top bun, adding an extra layer of sassiness to her overall look. The combination of elegance and drama in her ensemble made her appearance on the ramp truly unforgettable.





Art of Eternity" Collection by Isha Jajodia



A love story whispered in lace, a mosaic meticulously crafted with dreams and echoes of a bygone era. It's an invitation to a world where tradition meets innovation. Our couture weaves together the delicate threads of artisanal heritage and modern feminine strength. Inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks, our designs capture the intricate beauty and the lavish elegance of Versailles. Delicate lace patterns reminiscent of stained-glass windows and luxurious fabrics exude a sense of palatial elegance.





Each garment stands as a tribute to meticulous hand craftsmanship, where intricate embroidery, beadwork, and appliqué transform every piece into a masterpiece. Nature's beauty blooms in these creations, drawing inspiration from French gardens and the idyllic countryside. Botanical motifs and organic elegance are seamlessly integrated into lace patterns, mimicking the forms of flowers and foliage.





Soft, ethereal fabrics and flowing silhouettes evoke a fairy tale romance, while bespoke elements and sentimental details weave a unique story into the very fabric, making each piece a true reflection of love and artistry. Each piece unfolds like a chapter in a captivating love story, adorned with intricate details and exquisite craftsmanship. These designs invite the audience to lose themselves in a narrative of romance and passion.





Jacqueline Fernandez's appearance as the showstopper for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia at Indian Couture Week was a perfect blend of elegance and drama. Her stunning black ensemble, complemented by bold makeup and luxurious accessories, left the audience in awe, highlighting the brilliance of Isha Jajodia's "Art of Eternity" collection.















