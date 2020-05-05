Jacqueline Turns Cover Star Of Digital Bazaar India Magazine
Sri Lanka beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has turned into the cover girl of Bazaar India magazine.
Sri Lanka beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has turned into the cover girl of Bazaar India magazine. We have already witnessed her beautiful cover image along with the awesome white horse.
Now, Jac has shared a few more images from this cover shoot and made us go awe… Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @bazaarindia ・・・ Cartwheeling into the week like our April/May 2020 digital issue cover star Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143). . . . Styled by Jacqueline herself. . Shot by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue #bollywood
Here is the digital issue of the Bazaar India magazine… In this video, Jac is doing the cartwheel which much ease. The lush green nature and picturesque background along with pretty white attire of Jac made us go jaw dropped! This magazine is titled as 'Oh Jackie!'…
Jac just killed it because she is a workout freak…
View this post on Instagram
Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create images that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future. The actor is quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse and is also currently promoting her new Netflix movie 'Mrs Serial Killer'. She styled and did her own hair and makeup for this dreamy digital cover story. Watch this space to see more images created exclusively for Bazaar. . . . Shot by by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue #bollywood
This is simply beautiful… As Jacqueline is locked down in her Panvel farmhouse due to Coronavirus, this girl has been asked by the magazine organizers to go with a self-photoshoot in her place… Guess what, this diva killed it with her pretty attires and lush green backgrounds.
In this image, Jac is seen holding a guitar and happily seeing at the little goat!!! She wore a black dress and looked all happy with her awesome pose.
View this post on Instagram
Dreaming of sunnier times and the great outdoors with cover star Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143). . . Hair, makeup and styling, all by Jacqueline herself. . Shot by by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue #bollywood
This is another wowsome pose from our dear Jackie!!! She wore an off-shoulder white crop top and teamed it up with light-coloured skirt. She is seen posing to cams holding a tree amidst the lush green trees in her farmhouse. It is definitely a great outdoor shoot with the cover star!!!
View this post on Instagram
Our April/May 2020 digital issue cover star Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) shared a glimpse of what life looks like for her right now in quarantine. The actor is grateful to be quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse where she is, "reconnecting with nature". She says she is, "doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times." . . Hair, makeup and styling by Jacqueline herself. Shot by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue #bollywood
This is the final one!!! Jac is seen seeing something bending herself on a rod stand… She wore a black dress and left her tresses to fly away and made us fall for her!!!
Jacqueline's simple way of 'Reconnecting With Nature' is simply superb… This way we could witness the beauty of nature amidst the lush green trees and picturesque backgrounds…