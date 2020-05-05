Jacqueline Turns Cover Star Of Digital Bazaar India Magazine

Sri Lanka beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has turned into the cover girl of Bazaar India magazine. We have already witnessed her beautiful cover image along with the awesome white horse.

Now, Jac has shared a few more images from this cover shoot and made us go awe… Have a look!





Here is the digital issue of the Bazaar India magazine… In this video, Jac is doing the cartwheel which much ease. The lush green nature and picturesque background along with pretty white attire of Jac made us go jaw dropped! This magazine is titled as 'Oh Jackie!'…

Jac just killed it because she is a workout freak…





This is simply beautiful… As Jacqueline is locked down in her Panvel farmhouse due to Coronavirus, this girl has been asked by the magazine organizers to go with a self-photoshoot in her place… Guess what, this diva killed it with her pretty attires and lush green backgrounds.

In this image, Jac is seen holding a guitar and happily seeing at the little goat!!! She wore a black dress and looked all happy with her awesome pose.





This is another wowsome pose from our dear Jackie!!! She wore an off-shoulder white crop top and teamed it up with light-coloured skirt. She is seen posing to cams holding a tree amidst the lush green trees in her farmhouse. It is definitely a great outdoor shoot with the cover star!!!





This is the final one!!! Jac is seen seeing something bending herself on a rod stand… She wore a black dress and left her tresses to fly away and made us fall for her!!!

Jacqueline's simple way of 'Reconnecting With Nature' is simply superb… This way we could witness the beauty of nature amidst the lush green trees and picturesque backgrounds…