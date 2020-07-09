JFW Photoshoot: Shruti Hassan Kills It With Her 'Desi Victoria Goth' Modish Appeal

It was just yesterday we have witnessed a few sensuous looks of Tollywood beauty Shruti Hassan… We are still in the state of awe but our dear 'Gabbar Singh' lady decided to kil- us again and again… Thus, she dropped a few more stunning pics of her and turned heads decking up as 'Victoria Goth'…

This magic is all done for the Just For Women (JFW) July magazine… Shruti turned into a perfect muse of JFW magazine photoshoot and stole the hearts with her oh-so-glamorous looks.

The theme for this photoshoot is 'Desi Goth'… And here is our beautiful Goth all decked up in golden black avatar. The perfect amalgamation of beauty and drama brought out the best result and made us witness arresting pics of Shruti Hassan. Although her whole outfit is not revealed, Shruti is looking great in the full-sleeved black net-cloth blouse which is enhanced with printed golden border.



The hero of the pic is the on-point makeup and a-la-mode hairdo… Shruti went with statement red lips and grabbed the eyeballs with shimmery eyeshadow. The perfect contouring and blushy cheeks made her look alluring. Coming to her hairdo, it is a simple 'Braided Bun', but the antique 'Desi Goth' styled headgear stole the attention.

Those multi-coloured ear wear, simple golden ring, bracelet and modish choker also perfectly suited her themed 'Goth' appeal.



JFW magazine has made us witness our dear Shruti in all beguiling and bewitching looks… Being the first-ever self-shot cover shoot, this magazine reveals all about Shruti's journey in life, music and films…