Karisma Kapoor Revives the 70s Glamour with a Nod to Zeenat Aman

A True Style Icon Karisma Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most glamorous actresses, continues to captivate audiences with her timeless fashion sense. Recently, while judging the popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, she wowed viewers with a stunning 70s-inspired look that paid homage to the legendary Zeenat Aman.

A Retro Episode with a Bollywood Twist In an episode themed around the golden era of Bollywood, Karisma’s outfit became the highlight. Styled by the talented duo Ami Patel and Garima Garg, her look perfectly encapsulated the boho-chic essence of the 1970s. The inspiration drawn from Zeenat Aman’s iconic style was clear, with Ami Patel sharing her excitement on Instagram, describing Karisma’s ensemble as “timeless 70s flair.”

Channeling Zeenat Aman’s Iconic Vibe Karisma’s outfit was a beautiful creation by Shantnu & Nikhil, featuring a wrap-around white shirt paired with printed flared trousers. The shirt, with its micro-pleating detail, exuded a classic charm, making it a versatile piece for any era. The multi-colored trousers, complete with side slits, added an element of drama, enhancing the overall retro appeal. This ensemble is part of Shantnu & Nikhil's recent couture collection, Studio Mix, which celebrates 70s fashion and even featured Zeenat Aman herself.

Perfecting the Retro Look Karisma’s retro transformation was not limited to her outfit. Her hair and makeup were equally on point, with hairstylist Radhika Yadav recreating Zeenat Aman’s signature cascading waves. Makeup artist Divya Shetty accentuated Karisma’s eyes with a dramatic winged liner, completing the flawless look. To top it all off, Karisma accessorized with sunglasses from MacV and vintage jewellery from Viange, including a rudraksh mala wrapped around her wrists, further elevating the retro vibe.





A Style Icon for All Seasons Karisma Kapoor has always been known for her impeccable fashion choices, whether in films or public appearances. Her ability to effortlessly switch between traditional and contemporary styles has solidified her status as Bollywood’s original style queen.



Capturing the Moment Photographer Anup Surve skillfully captured Karisma’s retro-inspired look in a series of stunning images. Karisma herself shared the photos on Instagram, encouraging her followers to “Get your retro vibe on.” This look is perfect for anyone looking to embrace a retro theme and is sure to remain a timeless style statement.

This article highlights Karisma Kapoor’s ability to revive and reinterpret the fashion of the past, bringing a touch of classic Bollywood glamour to modern-day audiences.