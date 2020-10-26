Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Mrunal Thakur Turns As The Stunning Showstopper For Designer Rimzim Dadu

Amid Covid-19 pandemic rapid spread, all the major events of 2020 are being either cancelled or postponed. But thanks to the digitalized world and the upgradation in the technology, the top-notch fashion event 'Lakme Fashion Week 2020' turned digital and made all the fashion connoisseur to watch their favy glam dolls walking down the ramps sitting at their homes. We have already witnessed the rocking natty attires of Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Ishaan Khattar, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Aparshakti Khurana and Sophie Choudry. Now, on the day 5 another glam doll of B-Town Mrunal Thakur sashayed the ramp with much elan and panache.

Mrunal walked down the ramp in her style best donning the designer outfits of fashioner Rimzim Dadu.





Rimzim presented her latest festive collection 'Kinetic' on the ramp and made our Mrunal look electric in the custom-made silver outfit. The video showcases the ebb and fall movement and poetry of the kinetic light installation mimics our signature metallics - structured yet fluid. Mrunal looked stunning and turned heads wearing a single off-shoulder shimmery blouse and teamed it up with a shiny floral themed lehenga.





The exaggerated earrings and extended smoky eyes along with pink lips best suited her electric attire.

RimZim's collection had sculpted metallic silhouettes and signature cords, along with geometric and floral patterns.

Mrunal Thakur even walked for the designer duo Saaksha & Kinni and turned into a perfect muse for these young fashioners.





Mrunal was the showstopper of Saaksha & Kinni's 'Gor - The gypsies of India' themed show at Lakme Fashion Week on day 5. She looked absolutely arresting and modish wearing a blue-yellow digital printed three-fourth sleeved shirt and teamed it up with a thigh-high slit green frilly skirt. She aced the fashion game going with green pumps and no-accessories appeal. When we speak about her makeup tale, Mrunal looked awesome with light-hued lips, centre-parted hairstyle, yellow eyeshadow, radiant cheeks and statement eyebrows.