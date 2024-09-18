London Fashion Week: Trench Coats Get a Streetwear and Y2K-Inspired Makeover

London Fashion Week (LFW) returned for its 40th season, showcasing a blend of innovative designs and nostalgic styles. From the resurgence of early 2000s fashion to the continued prominence of trench coats, this season's trends have made an impact. With bold colours, unique textures, and modern twists, designers are reinventing the classic trench coat, turning it into a fashion-forward statement.

The Trench Coat Revolution

A standout trend at LFW was the trench coat, a timeless outerwear piece, now reimagined with bold touches of streetwear and Y2K influences. Designers pushed the boundaries with various fabrics, styles, and vibrant colours, transforming this wardrobe staple into an eye-catching and versatile garment.

Burberry’s Streetwear-Infused Trench Coats

Burberry, under the creative direction of Daniel Lee, introduced a Spring/Summer 2025 collection that brought a fresh, streetwear-infused take on the iconic trench coat. With the brand’s financial struggles behind them, Lee brought a new vision to Burberry by presenting the collection at London’s National Theatre. In collaboration with artist Gary Hume, Burberry’s runway featured reimagined trench coats with modern elements such as buckles, cropped jackets, and silk organza trims.

For men, Lee’s collection featured trench coats in muted tones of grey, beige, and cream, each with structured designs and turned-up collars. The trench was also transformed into a cropped jacket and halter cape, offering a blend of elegance and street style for women, with faux feather trims adding a delicate yet sporty touch.

Kent & Curwen’s Classic and Quirky Approach

Kent & Curwen’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection brought a mix of classic British tailoring with contemporary elements. The collection, presented at the Royal Academy, featured blazers, pleated skirts, and oversized trench coats. Rosette appliqués on blazers and school-inspired rugby shirts added a playful, nostalgic touch. The trench coats were presented in both double-breasted and oversized designs, making them ideal for fashion enthusiasts looking for modern twists on traditional silhouettes.

Steven Stokey-Daley’s Vintage Inspiration

Steven Stokey-Daley, with his label SS Daley, made his debut with a womenswear collection inspired by the life and work of British artist Gluck. His Spring/Summer 2025 collection, ‘No Suffix, Prefix, or Quote,’ was a celebration of vintage fashion, featuring long, double-breasted trench coats adorned with fur trims and pixelated floral details. With exposed shirt collars and elaborate crochet socks, the designs evoked a sense of old-school elegance, while maintaining a fresh, contemporary appeal.

London Fashion Week’s 40th season showcased a creative evolution of the classic trench coat, infusing it with streetwear and nostalgic elements. Designers like Daniel Lee, Kent & Curwen, and Steven Stokey-Daley have redefined this outerwear staple, ensuring that it remains a key player in fashion for seasons to come. With bold colors, unexpected textures, and innovative silhouettes, trench coats continue to make waves on the global fashion stage.