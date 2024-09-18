Milan Fashion Week: Opening Day Highlights from Fendi, Ferretti, and Marni

Milan Fashion Week kicked off with a stunning display of Spring-Summer 2025 collections, as top designers showcased a mix of ethereal, light looks grounded by modern tailoring. With summer approaching, the collections offered a fresh take on warm-weather fashion, while maintaining an air of elegance and craftsmanship.

Fendi's Centenary Celebration

Fendi marked its centenary with a collection that blended vintage inspiration with contemporary sophistication. The show embraced elements from the brand's early days, with art deco influences seen in the intricate embroidery and delicate designs. Flapper-era silhouettes were given a modern twist, with dresses that balanced softness and structure. Diaphanous fabrics and airy textures flowed gracefully, while sturdy boots grounded the looks, adding a chic, Roman flair to the collection.

Knitwear featured prominently, either worn beneath sheer fabrics or styled over loose trousers. The collection exuded luxury, with an emphasis on artisanal details, and was accompanied by soft, plush handbags carried in creative multiples. The collection reflected the brand's long-standing reputation for fusing timeless elegance with modern trends.

Alberta Ferretti’s Artisanal Mastery

Alberta Ferretti’s show emphasised artisanal craftsmanship and natural beauty. Set against the striking architecture of a former cloister, now a science museum, her collection showcased refined techniques rather than bold embellishments. Laser-cut cotton fabrics created intricate patterns resembling lace, while pleated designs added texture and dimension to the garments.

The color palette was grounded in earthy tones, featuring shades like sand, ecru, and black for daytime wear. In contrast, the evening dresses introduced vibrant colours, flowing with soft chiffon for an effortlessly graceful look. The collection’s focus on practicality and real-world wearability made it a perfect fit for the summer season, reflecting Ferretti's commitment to timeless elegance and craftsmanship.

Marni’s Whimsical Twist

Marni embraced its quirky, artistic side in a playful yet sophisticated collection. The designs offered a balance between everyday wear and bold, avant-garde styling. For women, form-fitting dresses and skirts, some with mermaid-like silhouettes, featured dramatic back slits, while feathers and crystals added whimsical touches.

For men, oversised jackets were paired with slim trousers, creating a sharp contrast that highlighted the brand's attention to bold tailoring. Hats with military-inspired shapes, lightened with feathery details, added to the collection’s imaginative flair.

Models moved in groups through the creative setting, enhancing the artistic experience of the show. The collection maintained Marni’s reputation for eccentricity, while also delivering wearable pieces with a sense of fun and adventure.

A Bold Start to the Season

The first day of Milan Fashion Week set the tone for an exciting season of fashion, where designers blended tradition with modernity, art with wearability, and lightness with structure. The collections from Fendi, Ferretti, and Marni demonstrated a commitment to craftsmanship and creativity, offering fresh perspectives for the Spring-Summer 2025 season. With a focus on innovation and practicality, Milan Fashion Week has once again proven itself as a leading showcase of global fashion trends.