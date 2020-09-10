Must have skirt trends

Striped skirt

If you are small, then you must have a striped skirt of any material in your closet. Since it can make you look much taller. You can style it with a simple shirt or blouse with a simple design. better if you avoid patterns.

Pencil skirt with a bright colour

It is great to have a skirt with a bright color in your wardrobe as it adds a cheerful atmosphere. And it is preferable if you are in one of the 2020 trend colours like red, blue, yellow, etc.

Denim skirt

Let's accept that we can't live without denim, whether it's pants, skirts, or even shirts, it almost never goes out of style and is suitable for most people. So what's stopping you from having a denim skirt? You can have it in black and you can turn it from a casual look to a work one.

Tulle skirt

Tulle is a favourable fabric of 2020, as it is very light and does not make you feel the heat. So it would be nice to have a fashionable tulle skirt.

Satin skirt

As you know satin is taking over fashion trends since last year, and it seems like it will also be trending for this season. This is why we advise you to have a satin skirt in your closet for 2020. You can easily style it in so many ways, either for work or a casual look.