Nitasha Biswas, Winner of Miss Trans Queen India: Know Her Journey to Success

Nitasha Biswas, from the beginning, she knew, she was different from others. She was firs beauty pageant for transgenders in the nation. Whether it was at home or in the school, she recalls being asked to do things, which boys were made to do, but she had no interest in it.

Nitasha Biswas was born as Suvanko to a Kolkata family, lost her mother at a tender age of six, it was difficult to discuss and even make family members, such as father or brother understand, as to what was going in her life.

Nitasha life changed, when she came to Delhi, however the transformation phase was not easy one. The treatment took some time and definitely it was not overnight process. After the treatment, first time, she went home was, when her father was ill. Natasha aunt gave her best compliment, that she was reflection of her mother.

Bringing real change in society

Nitasha feels that bringing real change in the society can only happen, when it starts with school education. Yes, " People have myths about transgenders" she stated. She further added, in the school, anatomy of male as well as female bodies are studied but not of a transgender. We must eradicate discrimination in the society, hence these topic can be part of the school syllabus.

Discrimination at Work Place

Nitasha also recall that, she went to party along with group of friends, who were not aware about, who she was earlier. But, when they came to know, everybody in the group, started treating her differently, when they learnt she was transwomen.

Aspires to be Politician

Nitasha aspires to be politician as well as policy maker, so that she can address the issue of discrimination in the nation.

Stay determined, Success will follow

Natasha stayed determined, eventhough, she had to go through struggles because she was transwomen, but that did not stop her. She succeed and won the beauty pageant title, Miss Trans Queen India. She did not stop, she is working towards goal of becoming politician and policy maker. So that, she get involved in making policy which would make the life of transgenders better.