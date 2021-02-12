Leading couturiers & fashion designer duo, Rimple & Harpreet Narula stepped into 2021 with a spectacular fashion show titled 'Ode to the Royals' at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The show was attended by the who's who of the United Arab Emirates and was widely appreciated for its showcase of the finest Indian couture on the ramp.

Held against the backdrop of one of the tallest buildings in the world, the fashion show bedazzled Dubai with its immaculate amalgamation of couture, craft and heritage. The splendor and glory of the erstwhile days of the Raj which is the raison d'etre of the collection was being showcased by Rimple and Harpreet. Inspired by the Indian Maharajas and the nobles of that era and their lifestyle, which was heavily influenced by their travels to the West, the collection was an ode to splendor and extravagance of their lives well lived.

Rimple and Harpreet have delved into the vast archives that chronicle the Maharajas and their retinues, their early interactions with western luxury and the collection is reminiscent of the vast and extraordinary commissions that were conferred by these royals on western design houses.

The collection is a celebration of royal opulence tempered in hues of ivory & beige, burnished gold's, rose tints, and velveteen blacks that harks back to a time when the "Maharajas" and "Maharanees" were the toast of European high society- equally at ease in the royal ballrooms of Calcutta and Kapurthala as well as chic Parisian saloons.

Scintillating handcrafted embroideries veritably breathe life onto the surfaces of each ensemble while the theatrical, larger-than-life silhouettes -- dramatic lehengas, sheer sarees, regal robes and achkans -- are evocative of a bygone majestic magnificence, making the collection a befitting tribute to an opulent era of high fashion, exotic indulgence and rich statements in regal clothing and accessories.