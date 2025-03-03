Oscars 2025: The Best-Dressed Men Who Redefined Red Carpet Fashion

The 2025 Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2, showcased not only cinematic brilliance but also exceptional fashion statements. While women have long dominated the Oscars’ style scene, this year, male actors pushed the boundaries with daring ensembles, bold accessories, and creative tailoring. From classic elegance to avant-garde looks, here are the best-dressed men who turned heads on the red carpet. Timothée Chalamet: A Splash of Sunshine Timothée Chalamet illuminated the red carpet in a buttery yellow three-piece suit by Givenchy. This eye-catching look marked one of the first creations by Sarah Burton as the new creative director of the fashion house. The vibrant hue and impeccable tailoring made Chalamet stand out effortlessly.

Andrew Garfield: Classic with a Twist Andrew Garfield exuded sophistication in a head-to-toe espresso-coloured Gucci ensemble. The Spiderman star wore a wool single-breasted suit paired with a silk shirt, adding a subtle but elegant contrast to his traditional look.

Colman Domingo: Red Carpet Royalty Known for his daring fashion choices, Colman Domingo commanded attention in a striking double-breasted red blazer paired with a matching guru-collared shirt. The custom Valentino outfit was elevated by a stylish sash belt and black flared pants. A gold-accented brooch added a regal touch to his ensemble.

Jeff Goldblum: Quirk Meets Elegance Jeff Goldblum, the ever-stylish Wicked star, embraced his signature quirky aesthetic in a white Prada dinner jacket, black trousers, and a patterned shirt. His look was further enhanced with a purple tie and a floral brooch, adding a distinctive flair.

Jeremy Strong: Understated Sophistication

Jeremy Strong opted for a refined yet bold style, donning a taupe bronze tuxedo by Loro Piana and Kandall Roy. The unique colour and non-traditional bow tie set him apart, proving that subtlety can still make a statement.