Live
- BJD leader Raja Chakra held in mining scam
- 26-day Thakurani Yatra in Berhampur from April 3
- Prayoga Brings Hands-On Science Learning to 45 Schools in Karnataka in partnership with Merck
- Resolve pending penalty cases swiftly: DRO
- Virinchi People's Hospital Leads the Way in Nephrology on World Kidney Day 2025
- Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
- Collector inspects Panyam community health centre
- Priyanka Tare: A Beacon of Beauty, Strength, and Passion
- Pixelin Sciences Unveils Revolutionary Agricultural Solutions
- Ramadan Ready? Elevate Your Festive Look with These Must-Have Picks!
Priya Prakash Varrier turns up the glam
Highlights
Despite a slow start at the box office with Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, actress Priya Prakash Varrier is stealing the spotlight with her latest...
Despite a slow start at the box office with Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, actress Priya Prakash Varrier is stealing the spotlight with her latest dazzling photoshoot.
Dressed in a shimmering golden outfit, Priya exudes pure glamour, pairing her look with bold red lips and elegant silver earrings. The actress, popularly known as the wink sensation, proves once again why she remains a social media favorite.
On the work front, Priya is currently busy with two upcoming Hindi projects—3 Monkeys and Love Hackers, ensuring that 2024 is packed with exciting ventures for her.
Next Story