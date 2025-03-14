Priya Prakash Varrier turns up the glam

Despite a slow start at the box office with Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, actress Priya Prakash Varrier is stealing the spotlight with her latest dazzling photoshoot.

Dressed in a shimmering golden outfit, Priya exudes pure glamour, pairing her look with bold red lips and elegant silver earrings. The actress, popularly known as the wink sensation, proves once again why she remains a social media favorite.

On the work front, Priya is currently busy with two upcoming Hindi projects—3 Monkeys and Love Hackers, ensuring that 2024 is packed with exciting ventures for her.