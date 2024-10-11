Raashi turns into ‘Red Pataka’

Raashi Khanna, known for her timeless beauty and bold fashion choices, made a jaw-dropping appearance at an event turning heads and setting social media ablaze. The actress stunned the audience in a red sequined jumpsuit that shimmered under the lights, showcasing her glamour and confidence.

Raashi’s dazzling outfit, styled by the talented Sheefa, highlighted her figure perfectly. The shimmering sequins of the jumpsuit sparkled with every movement, creating a mesmerizing effect that captivated everyone. Her makeup was on point, with glossy finishes and striking pink lipstick that gave her a bold and chic look. Adding to the allure, her open hair added a playful, carefree vibe, solidifying her position as a true fashion icon.

Described as a "red pataka," Raashi’s appearance wasn’t just about the outfit; her radiant personality and confidence brought the entire look to life. With every step, she exuded charm and flair, proving she’s not only a talented actress but also a style queen, owning the night with her stunning appearance.

On the professional front, Raashi is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Telusu Kada, where she will share the screen with Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting new project.