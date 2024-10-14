Ranbir Kapoor Channels Regal Groom at Tasva’s ‘Baaraat’ by Tarun Tahiliani

Ranbir Kapoor made a spectacular appearance as the showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s Baaraat by Tasva fashion show, held in Delhi. Dressed in a regal ivory sherwani, Kapoor embodied the essence of the modern Indian groom, captivating the audience with his graceful presence. Videos and photos from the event flooded social media, showcasing his grand entry in a stylish car as traditional dhols echoed in the background. Kapoor greeted the audience with a warm smile, blowing kisses, waving, and folding his hands in appreciation. His energetic dance alongside other models—who played the role of his groomsmen—added to the lively and celebratory atmosphere of the event.



The Baaraat by Tasva Fashion Show

The Baaraat by Tasva show was presented by the Aditya Birla Group in collaboration with renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. Staying true to the theme of the event, Kapoor arrived like a groom, complete with groomsmen models who accompanied him on stage. His attire, which perfectly captured the essence of a modern yet traditional groom, included a stunning silk ivory sherwani paired with a matching churidar. The sherwani featured intricate hand embroidery and sequin work, adding a touch of royalty to his look. The ensemble was completed with ivory and pink mojari shoes and a dupatta elegantly draped over his shoulder.

Ranbir Kapoor's Regal Look

Kapoor’s regal look was further enhanced with a silk ivory pagdi (turban), which was adorned with colorful stones and a delicate white pearl accessory. This combination of traditional elements with modern aesthetics made him the epitome of a contemporary Indian groom, blending luxury with elegance.

The Concept Behind Baaraat by Tasva

The Baaraat by Tasva collection aims to redefine wedding wear for the modern Indian groom. This collection, brought to life through a collaboration between Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd., highlights the rich cultural heritage of India while presenting it through a modern lens. Tasva, the brand behind this unique line, is known for merging classic Indian fashion with contemporary trends, offering grooms an opportunity to embrace both tradition and modernity. The collection brings together Indian and Eastern embroidery techniques, combined with Western tailoring, ensuring that grooms look stylish while staying comfortable on their special day.

A New Era of Wedding Wear for Men

The Baaraat by Tasva collection represents a shift in how Indian grooms perceive their wedding attire. As today’s young men take a more active role in their weddings, this collection allows them to express their individuality and style while honouring age-old traditions. With a focus on comfort, craftsmanship, and cultural richness, the Baaraat collection offers a fresh take on wedding fashion for men, redefining what it means to be the modern Indian groom.