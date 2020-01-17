Reinventing 1970's Classic Style
'Everything that's old is new again' is a common refrain but it's true.
From old style chokers to flare wide-leg pants, it's like back to future in my Amazon shopping cart.
There is always plenty of beloved fashion trends we can attribute to the 70's 'Jeans' most of us loved denim trends of the '70s are back in fashion and we know your inner fashionista couldn't be more excited! Flare jeans are just about the most exciting comeback to happen in denim since the advent of high waisted everything. Without further ado, scroll through this lookbook we've put together for you. Featuring the best dressed Bollywood divas flaunting denim on denim and all-denim outfits, denim in a variety of cuts, and denim paired with graphic T-shirts or plain whites, this style guide has it all! Self-tie silk blouses, flatforms, and really good tailoring keep the look contemporary. For example, split hems offer a brand new take on a classic leg shape.
Double down on the vintage vibe of the denim silhouette with accessories inspired by decades past: platform shoes, printed scarves, animal-print crossbody bags, oversized sunglasses—the whole lot.
The beauty of flare jeans is that one can go as dressy (and '70s) as you'd like, or strip it down to the basics—and, no matter the vibe you pick, your outfit will look good. Use them as a way to play up wardrobe essentials like a white button-down and a black tote back. You don't really need much else.
1970's Fashion:
