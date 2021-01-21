Reuse your Indian wedding dress

What happens to your expensive bridal lehenga once the wedding is over?? They were safely dry-cleaned and stored in your wardrobe. I am sure that you wear that lehenga hardly twice or thrice after your wedding. That's not good for spending a lot of money and storing them in a Wardrobe without using them. The ravishing Wedding attire suffices enough to transform the bride to a gorgeous glamorous one with mix and match concept

Here are few ways to reuse wedding dress, lehenga choli, and anarkali dress.

Reuse the choli



You can use your Blouse in multiple ways. Most of the Wedding blouses have heavy embroidery work, we can pair up easily with a plain saree having the opposite colour border. You can also opt for a plain skirt and go in for a new look. You can add a modern twist to your bridal blouse by altering it to a design of your choice just because of the changing trend your blouse seems a bit of old fashion.

Dupatta



There is no hard rule to use your bridal dupatta with Lehenga only, you can use your bridal dupatta with a simple salwar suit, Anarkali or lehenga choli, and make a regular outfit look heavier or you can stitch into a Kurta, Shrug, transparent jacket, flared top. You can drape your Bridal Dupatta differently it also gives you a different look like wear it with half style with a lehenga or it has long trailing dupatta style it up with saree.

Jacket style top



Opt with a jacket style top, remember one thing 'highlight only one rule' where only your skirt or the kurta can be on the heavier side, gives you an Indo Western fusion to rock the floor in an occasion.

Different tops



Shirt it up with a button-down top or you can match up with a plain blouse to give fresh look. You can team up with a different bodice like off-shoulder or cold-shoulder choli or with a crop-cap top.

Reduce some pleats



Reduce some pleats and make it into a fish cut lehenga which adds hourglass shape to your body.

Lehenga

Usually, on formal or ceremonial occasions, Indian Women worn a full ankle-length skirt called Lehenga. Bridal lehenga has a feature like more flared with heavy embroidery. In the wedding lehenga set, lehenga makes you lavish on the stage. It will always take the attention from all corners, you can mix match with following..

Anarkali

Anarkalis will never go out of style as they are a classic. You can stitch the choli with the lehenga skirt, you get a brand new Anarkali. You do not need to anything with the flare of the skirt and can easily transform your wedding lehenga into a designer Anarkali suit in a short time. Make it impressive by attaching tassels or hangings in its borders.