Rotary Club launches blanket distribution drive for tribal families

The Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, along with other clubs from Rotary District 3150, initiated a blanket distribution drive in Hyderabad, benefiting over 4,000 tribal families in Adilabad.

The first phase of the drive has been successfully completed, providing warmth during the harsh winter months. Rtn. Chiranjeev Singh Saluja highlighted the Rotary community’s commitment to supporting underserved populations.

With a second phase planned for broader outreach, the initiative underscores Rotary’s dedication to fostering inclusivity and meeting the basic needs of vulnerable communities, ensuring they receive essential care during winter.