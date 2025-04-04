  • Menu
Ruhani Sharma turns up the heat

Ruhani Sharma gave midweek blues a glamorous makeover.

Ruhani Sharma gave midweek blues a glamorous makeover. Ditching her signature traditional look, the actress stepped out in a sizzling pink shoulder-drop mini dress, effortlessly striking the perfect balance between elegance and allure.

With a daring deep neckline and voluminous curls framing her face, Ruhani exuded confidence. Her soft pink lips complemented the ensemble, making her look nothing short of mesmerizing. Posing with poise, she turned an ordinary day into a moment worth remembering.

On the professional front, Ruhani is gearing up for her next big project, Mask, a Tamil film directed by Vikarnan Ashok. Sharing the screen with Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, and Bala Saravanan, she’s set to captivate audiences once again.

Whether on the fashion front or in cinema, Ruhani Sharma proves she doesn’t need a mask to leave a lasting impression—she does it effortlessly!



