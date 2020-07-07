Shruti Hassan Looks Sensuous On JFW Magazine Cover Page

Tollywood diva Shruti Hassan always tries to stay a-la-mode… Be it her gorgeous attires or bold makeup looks or modish hairstyles, she stays away from the normal trends and creates her own appeals topping the fashion charts.

This Kamal Hassan's daughter turned into 'JFW (Just For Women)' magazine cover girl and made all of us go weak on her knees with sensuous poses… She dropped the cover page on her Instagram account and made us witness her oh-so-glamorous avatar…

Sporting in a purple velvet open suit, Shruti made us go jaw dropped with all her bold choice of ornaments and makeup. Those modish 'Amrapali' jewels made her look cosy and added a special appeal to her cover page attire. She also went with dark plum lips and shimmery golden-plum eyeshadow making us fall for her blushy cheeks. All her radiant look along with the flowy tresses made us fall in deep love with her!!!



Shruti also added a note beside her post and thanked JFW people for experimenting with her looks, "had so much fun being the cover girl for @jfwdigital experimenting with looks styled by @amritha.ram and this customised suit by @archithanarayanamofficial with 💎 from @suhanipittie and @amrapalijewels and 🥿 @stevemadden 💄 me and 📸 me with help from @macho.feminist…"

Shruti Hassan On Creating Her Own Legacy… The title of this women's special edition made us amaze!!!

This is the digital cover page of JFW magazine… Shruti is seen posing to cams and enjoying the first-ever self-shot cover shoot… This magazine will have a few fantastic pics of Shruti along with articles about her journey in life, music and films…





Well, this pic shows off the glamorous side of this 'Srimanthudu' lead actress… Shruti posed to cams enhancing her look adding dark plum lipstick, shimmery eyes and perfectly contoured face with the needed amount of highlighter and bronzer. Her leafy gold handcuff and pearl choker gave her enough attention and made us fall for her again and again!!!

JFW official Instagram page also has a note which describes Shruti's amazing talents… "JFW July| Today, @shrutzhaasan has made a mark globally. Having starred in movies across Kollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood, and a Hollywood TV series on the way, Shruti is also an internationally recognised musician who can perform Metal or Blues in London to a Tamil 'kuthu' in India. The journey here, however, was far from being easy.

Well, this is the complete image of Shruti Hassan… She posed in complete purple velvet pantsuit and left her blazer unbuttoned… This raised the temperature and oozed out her glamour!!! Those layered neckpieces along with pearl choker and leafy handcuff perfectly suited her cover page attire and those gold pumps upped her style quotient…



"I remember feeling very comfortable and confident on the stage at a very young age…" says this beauty after making us amaze with her modish photoshoot.