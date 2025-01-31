Shweta Basuturns up the heat

Shweta Basu, known for her impressive roles in Telugu hits like Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Kasko, is back in the spotlight, and this time, she’s turning heads with her sizzling new photos.

In her latest photoshoot, the actress looks absolutely stunning in a bold, low-neck red top paired with a chic blue skirt. Her high bun hairstyle and a striking red tie added the perfect pop of color, completing her fashion-forward ensemble with flair.

Radiating confidence and grace, Shweta is all set to make waves once again. The photoshoot is part of her promotional efforts for her upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Oops Ab Kya, where she’s expected to showcase her exceptional acting skills. With her undeniable charm and talent, fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen.

Shweta’s striking look and upcoming project prove she’s more than ready to reclaim her place as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The buzz around her new role is already building, and Oops Ab Kya is shaping up to be a must-watch series.