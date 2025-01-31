Live
- Green Careers 2030: Emerging Opportunities for Study Abroad Graduates
- Fatima Sana Sheikh opens up about casting couch incidents in south film industry
- The dark influence of violent movies on society
- Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook
- Budget 2025 - A catalyst for cybersecurity skill sevelopment in India
- How budget 2025 can address India’s skill gap
- ‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
- Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom
- Vernon Skin Clinic Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Grand Expansion
- New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds
Just In
Shweta Basuturns up the heat
Shweta Basu, known for her impressive roles in Telugu hits like Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Kasko, is back in the spotlight, and this time, she’s turning heads with her sizzling new photos.
Shweta Basu, known for her impressive roles in Telugu hits like Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Kasko, is back in the spotlight, and this time, she’s turning heads with her sizzling new photos.
In her latest photoshoot, the actress looks absolutely stunning in a bold, low-neck red top paired with a chic blue skirt. Her high bun hairstyle and a striking red tie added the perfect pop of color, completing her fashion-forward ensemble with flair.
Radiating confidence and grace, Shweta is all set to make waves once again. The photoshoot is part of her promotional efforts for her upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Oops Ab Kya, where she’s expected to showcase her exceptional acting skills. With her undeniable charm and talent, fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen.
Shweta’s striking look and upcoming project prove she’s more than ready to reclaim her place as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The buzz around her new role is already building, and Oops Ab Kya is shaping up to be a must-watch series.