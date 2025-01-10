Somy Ali announces plans to adopt baby girl from India

Former actress Somy Ali, known for her philanthropic work, has revealed plans to adopt a baby girl from a village in India. The announcement marks a significant step in her personal journey, one deeply rooted in her desire to give back and create a meaningful family. Reflecting on her past, Somy shared insights into her life, from her tumultuous youth to her transformative work with her charity organization, No More Tears.

In an emotional interview, Somy explained that her decision not to settle down or have children earlier in life was influenced by a "nonsensical teenage crush" and later, the disillusionment she experienced with societal and personal expectations. However, she found new purpose in her charity, which has saved over 50,000 lives since its inception in 2006. “My organization became my oxygen and my purpose,” she said, highlighting the deep fulfillment she found in helping others.

Somy also spoke about her connection to India, where she spent her childhood, and her roots in a family of Hindu and Muslim heritage. She recalled her time in Mumbai (then Bombay) and emphasized how the cultural and emotional ties to her second home shaped her worldview. “Craft and skills don’t see borders,” Somy said, noting how Bollywood actors like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan transcend divisions and find universal love.

In her journey to adopt, Somy expressed a desire to break down geopolitical barriers, stating that her daughter, whom she plans to name Malala Ali, will grow up watching Hindi films and embracing a diverse cultural heritage. "This is not about borders," Somy affirmed, "but about love, unity, and creating a better world for the next generation."

Her decision to adopt reflects her commitment to spreading love and hope, transcending boundaries, and continuing to make a difference in the world.