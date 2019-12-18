Sonam kapoor to Malaika Arora flaunt Their Retro Hair Do's For NYE Party

Running late to a post-work event? Have to make it to a party with no time to primp your hair? Just put your mane up in an easy updo. Whether you're taking cues from Meghan Markle and styling your stands in a messy bun, or going to the no-nonsense route à la Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with a tight, high bun, updos serve as an easy solution to most of your hairstyle woes. Pair one with jeans and a top for a house party, or dial it up with a jumpsuit for your NYE party—an updo works every time. Looking for inspiration? Ahead, we've listed out some of our favourite bun styles, as seen on Bollywood's tastemakers to help you make a choice.

Sonam Kapoor's polished topknot

For a promotional event for Veere Di Wedding (2018), Kapoor Ahuja paired her pink and red outfit with a sleek ballerina top knot that kept all her hair away from her face. Since the bun was sleek and tight, it worked like a 'facelift' too, leaving the skin on her face looking tighter and tauter. This top knot can be copped for a high-glam event, or even when your strands are too dirty to be left loose. A pro tip? Use a hair donut. Pull the donut stuffing through the ponytail and secure it with pins, and then wrap the remaining hair neatly around the hair tool, keeping its shape intact.

Kriti Sanon's messy bun

Kriti Sanon's loose and voluminous bun would look great with both dressy and casual looks, but we'd suggest taking it to the next house party you have on your calendar. To recreate this, gather hair into a high ponytail and twist it around itself to create a loose bun (hairstylists liken this shape to that of a cinnamon roll). Then, secure it with a hair tie, and pull out sections from the end to loosen and soften the hairstyle.

Janhvi Kapoor's loose knot

Janhvi Kapoor's romantic messy updo is a sweet alternative to the traditional bun. She wore it to an award show with a bridal gown, underscoring how great it is for a dinner date or a mehandi function. For best results, twist random sections of your damp hair into knots, securing each with a bobby pin, and run a blow-dryer over it. Then, unravel the pins to reveal messy waves. Tie the hair into a ponytail, knotting pieces over each other and being careful to not too pull too tightly and loose texture. If you have a fringe, tease it with your fingers and incorporate it into the rest of the bun.

Karisma Kapoor's braided hairstyle

Karisma Kapoor's ethereal look includes braids fastened into a bun and lots of loose, romantic tendrils framing her face. The messy chignon and pulled-down flyaways look windswept and romantic, while sweeping strands off the face and letting the makeup shine. Pair this with a sleek outfit (like a tailored suit) to create a contrast, or wear it with a cute dress to lean into the femininity of it all.

Priyanka Chopra's five-minute low bun

Priyanka Chopra's slick low bun is ideal for a formal event, like a black-tie party or a wedding reception. In this case, the sleek strands and deep middle part lend an air of sophistication to the look, especially when paired with thick, filled-in brows, red lipstick and a strong contour. Just tie your hair in a low ponytail, twist and secure into a bun, and finish with a generous hand of hairspray.

Deepika Padukone's retro bouffant

Deepika Padukone's beauty look—bouffant, cat-eye, nude lip and bandana—for a Dior runway show in Paris screamed '60s siren like little else. The covetable height of her updo is a result of product and back-combing. If you're not sure about how to create larger-than-life volume and texture, follow these simple tips. Lift small sections of hair and hold them taut before you tease them with a brush, using short, quick strokes. Twist your hair up and wrap it around a large donut to amp up the height, and finish it off with a head band near your crown.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's messy but voluminous bun is a study in contrasts—while the front and the bun is sleek, the crown is teased for volume. In fact, the cheekbone skimming layers give the hairstyle a sophisticated shape, while the lift gives just enough of a nod to retro before the lengths are pinned into a low, tidy twists. If you're wearing this to a party or a dinner, we'd recommend attaching a hair clip to brighten things up.