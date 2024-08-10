Live
- India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, says Maldives President Muizzu
- EOW raids Maha businessman in multi-crore fraud case
- Assam among top states in grievance redressal: CM
- Venkaiah Naidu Advocates for Museum with stalwarts in Amaravati
- As PM Modi takes stock, BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising Wayanad tragedy
- North Korean leader rejects international aid for flood damage
- South Korea, US to hold 6th round of defence cost-sharing talks in Washington next week
- Number of foreign doctors in S.Korea on rise amid medical walkout
- Ramiz Raja calls for continued Indo-Pak sports rivalry after Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra finish 1-2 in Paris Olympics
- PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad
Just In
Stripped patterns at its peak
The stylish Striped Collar T-shirtImage Courtesy – Mango This contemporary take on the traditional tee blends casual and stylish. Wear shoes,...
The stylish Striped Collar T-shirt
Image Courtesy – Mango
This contemporary take on the traditional tee blends casual and stylish. Wear shoes, high-waisted denim shorts, and a striped collar t-shirt for a carefree weekend ensemble. Add some edge by rolling up the sleeves, and finish off with sunglasses and a crossbody bag. This outfit looks well with everything, so it's perfect for doing errands or getting coffee with friends.
The Classy Striped Dress Set
Image Courtesy – Forever 21
A striped dress set that easily transitions from day to night will let you embrace the power of coordination. Select a pair that includes complementary striped pants or skirts and a blouse with matching stripes. Choose delicate, pastel-colored stripes coupled withwith sandals and delicate jewelry. Transition seamlessly into the evening by swapping sandals for heels and adding a statement clutch. This ensemble is as versatile as it is stylish, making it perfect for various occasions.
The Vintage Striped Shirt
Image Courtesy – Lee Cooper
A wardrobe essential for everyone with a sense of style, the striped shirt is endearing and versatile. Wear fitted pants and elegant heels with a button-down striped shirt for a polished business outfit. Choose vertical stripes to lengthen your silhouette, and for a more sophisticated look, throw on a jacket. After many hours, change things up with a high-waisted pair of jeans and a knotted shirt for a laid-back yet stylish look.
The Playful Striped Crop Top
Image Courtesy – Lee Cooper
This item of clothing gives a flirtatious and lively touch to your outfit and is ideal for summer days or nights out. For a well-proportioned look, wear a fitted crop top with wide-leg pants or high-waisted skirts. To create a statement, go for strong stripes or a subdued monochrome look.