Stripped patterns at its peak

The stylish Striped Collar T-shirt

Image Courtesy – Mango

This contemporary take on the traditional tee blends casual and stylish. Wear shoes, high-waisted denim shorts, and a striped collar t-shirt for a carefree weekend ensemble. Add some edge by rolling up the sleeves, and finish off with sunglasses and a crossbody bag. This outfit looks well with everything, so it's perfect for doing errands or getting coffee with friends.

The Classy Striped Dress Set

Image Courtesy – Forever 21

A striped dress set that easily transitions from day to night will let you embrace the power of coordination. Select a pair that includes complementary striped pants or skirts and a blouse with matching stripes. Choose delicate, pastel-colored stripes coupled withwith sandals and delicate jewelry. Transition seamlessly into the evening by swapping sandals for heels and adding a statement clutch. This ensemble is as versatile as it is stylish, making it perfect for various occasions.

The Vintage Striped Shirt

Image Courtesy – Lee Cooper

A wardrobe essential for everyone with a sense of style, the striped shirt is endearing and versatile. Wear fitted pants and elegant heels with a button-down striped shirt for a polished business outfit. Choose vertical stripes to lengthen your silhouette, and for a more sophisticated look, throw on a jacket. After many hours, change things up with a high-waisted pair of jeans and a knotted shirt for a laid-back yet stylish look.

The Playful Striped Crop Top

Image Courtesy – Lee Cooper

This item of clothing gives a flirtatious and lively touch to your outfit and is ideal for summer days or nights out. For a well-proportioned look, wear a fitted crop top with wide-leg pants or high-waisted skirts. To create a statement, go for strong stripes or a subdued monochrome look.